Revelo Resources (RVL) Shares Up 100%

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL)’s share price shot up 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 603,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 567,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

