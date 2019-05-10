Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $79.56 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

In other news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $121,793.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,761.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

