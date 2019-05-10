Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NYSE:WLL opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $23,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

