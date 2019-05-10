Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,640,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 169,731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,640,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 169,731 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

