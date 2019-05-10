Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 291,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 281,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,108,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

