ReneSola (SOL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from both domestic and international customers. It is also focused on monetizing its project portfolio, while looking for opportunities to expand pipeline across key markets. Coming to the domestic front, the company believes the China rooftop solar market to be a significant space for its expansion and it has aggressively established its presence in that domain. However, solar industry trends and market volatility along with unfavorable changes in supply and demand for solar power products throughout the value chain may pose potential threats to the business. Moreover, a significant portion of ReneSola’s revenues is denominated in foreign currencies. As the company expands its distribution network internationally, its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates rises. Over the past year, ReneSola's share price has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOL. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE:SOL opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

