Renaissance Group LLC Takes $27.19 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 99,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.77.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,423. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

