Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a $102.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,465,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

