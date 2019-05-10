Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:FCN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $551.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $808,141.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

