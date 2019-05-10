Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 7,198 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

