Reed’s (REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

REED has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Reed’s in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Reed’s from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $3.70 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million.

In other Reed’s news, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 75,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $222,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $45,238.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,477.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,095 shares of company stock valued at $467,749 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,178 shares during the period.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

