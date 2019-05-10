Raytheon (RTN) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $202.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.36.

Raytheon stock opened at $179.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

