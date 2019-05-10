Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RYAM stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.66). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,800,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 1,162,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after buying an additional 593,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 394,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 286,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 183,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

