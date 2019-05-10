Raymond James Cuts Bonavista Energy (BNP) Price Target to C$0.75

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. AltaCorp Capital cut Bonavista Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bonavista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.30.

Shares of TSE BNP opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. Bonavista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonavista Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

