Raymond James Analysts Give Spin Master (TOY) a C$55.00 Price Target

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) has been assigned a C$55.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOY. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.76 on Friday, reaching C$42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,445. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$34.93 and a 52 week high of C$59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$547.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.80999991761821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.