Ran Bareket Sells 5,000 Shares of Nlight Inc (LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $122,200.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $100,950.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 325,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,478. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.56 million and a P/E ratio of 78.22.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. Nlight had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1,201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,026,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after buying an additional 1,870,434 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 408.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 1,002,773 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 592.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 1,059,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after buying an additional 863,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

