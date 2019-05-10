Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $165.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

