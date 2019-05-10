Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.14. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 425,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

