Raise Production (RPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Raise Production Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

