Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market cap of $7,899.00 and $19.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00306370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00910153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00139378 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 16,785,796 coins and its circulating supply is 12,495,579 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

