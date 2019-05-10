Radware (RDWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $13,039,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $12,292,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 236,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

