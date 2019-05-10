RadNet (RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,455. The company has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,556 shares of company stock valued at $672,754 in the last ninety days. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

