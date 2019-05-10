Radius Health (RDUS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius’ lead drug, Tymlos, continues to gain traction. In the first six weeks of 2019, the drug captured a 29% share of the U.S. anabolic osteoporosis market and more than 40% of new anabolic patient starts. Tymlos captured, on average, 20% of the U.S. anabolic osteoporosis market in 2018. In the fourth quarter, the drug’s average U.S. anabolic market share grew to 26% and achieved a 39% share of new anabolic patient starts. However, Radius suffered a setback when the European Commission refused to approve the drug. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis provides significant commercial potential, it is pretty crowded with the presence of drugs like Amgen’s Prolia and Lilly’s Forteo. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 223.03% and a negative return on equity of 168.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $246,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debasish Roychowdhury sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $121,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

