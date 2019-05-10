RA Medical Systems (RMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of RMED traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.64. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $73,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

