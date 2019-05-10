Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 475,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 137,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,428. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/quantitative-advantage-llc-has-7-80-million-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.