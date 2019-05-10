Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $99,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,875 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 169,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

