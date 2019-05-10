Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3,479.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $114,031.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $39,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,846 shares of company stock worth $1,869,082. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

