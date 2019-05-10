QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) President Cristiano R. Amon Sells 17,318 Shares

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) President Cristiano R. Amon sold 17,318 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,469,778.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,887.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $736,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,289,000 after buying an additional 5,022,323 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,837.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 729,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,835,000 after buying an additional 680,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.09.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

