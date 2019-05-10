Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1,924.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,215,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 271,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,997,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 237,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,814,000 after purchasing an additional 703,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/quadrant-capital-group-llc-has-69000-holdings-in-diamondrock-hospitality-drh.html.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.