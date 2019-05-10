Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 2,404,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 712,143 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC opened at $4.71 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/quadrant-capital-group-llc-has-64000-holdings-in-turkcell-iletisim-hizmetleri-a-s-tkc.html.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.