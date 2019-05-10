Qtum Price Tops $2.36 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $226.00 million and approximately $185.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00036380 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Coinnest, Bitbns and Iquant.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,460,724 coins and its circulating supply is 95,710,704 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EXX, Coinrail, Bittrex, Huobi, Livecoin, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Poloniex, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, BitForex, Exrates, Upbit, Allcoin, ABCC, Ovis, BigONE, Coinone, GOPAX, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Bithumb, Binance, BCEX, Iquant, Liquid, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Bibox, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bitbns, LBank, Coinsuper, Crex24, DragonEX, Coindeal, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bleutrade and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

