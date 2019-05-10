Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Colfax Corp Lifted by Analyst (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. Colfax’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

NYSE:CFX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 140,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $70,649.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.