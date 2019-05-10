Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 148,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

