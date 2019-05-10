Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.43 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

