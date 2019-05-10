Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (RTN)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Raytheon in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

