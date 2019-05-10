Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Issued By Oppenheimer

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $284,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

