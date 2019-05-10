Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Issued By Wedbush

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

CNK opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 766.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

