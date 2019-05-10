Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for NIC Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIC in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

EGOV opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,300,000 after buying an additional 258,962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 17.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 18.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

