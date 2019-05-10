Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

AVY opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $920,649.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,824.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $10,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,328 shares of company stock worth $25,927,220. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

