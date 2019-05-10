Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $2,188,402. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

