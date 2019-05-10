Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 594 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 740,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

MPC stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

