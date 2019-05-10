Primecoin Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003984 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $64,374.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 27,549,812 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

