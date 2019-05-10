Presidio (PSDO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSDO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Presidio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Presidio alerts:

Shares of Presidio stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Presidio has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $60,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000,000 shares of company stock worth $136,682,500 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Presidio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Presidio by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Presidio by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.