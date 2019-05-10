Polarityte (PTE) Announces Earnings Results

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $7.75. 15,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,241. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Polarityte alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Polarityte (PTE) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/polarityte-pte-announces-earnings-results.html.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.