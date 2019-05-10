PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 95,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.15. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $178,130.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $439,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,825,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-trims-stake-in-amarin-co-plc-amrn.html.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.