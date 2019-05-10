Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.9-67.5 million.

PLYM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 40,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,262. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Plymouth Industrial Reit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

