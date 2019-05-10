Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.72 on Friday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

