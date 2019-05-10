Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,450 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,434,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,126,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $69.09 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

