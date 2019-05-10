Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $236,000 in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 883.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of HHC opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $353.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

