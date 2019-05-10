Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Stock

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,967 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,992,256,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,189,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,243,000 after purchasing an additional 727,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $124.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

